NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At long last! The pesky feline that’s been prowling the corridors of the nation’s busiest airport has been rescued.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted that officers rescued Pepper the cat in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Port Authority Police rescue Pepper the Cat in Terminal 4, JFK. P.O. Kameel Juman (front, left) led the effort which included enlisting Pepper's owner's friend Nuan Lang (front, right). Rear, L-R #PAPD POs Ann Armstrong, Alfred Morgado & Sean McCafferty. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ #Pepper pic.twitter.com/kfEj6O8S38 — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 28, 2018

Police said Pepper escaped from her carrier when her owner was checking in for a fight to China earlier this month.

Pepper managed to run into the upper structure of the terminal, causing her owner to miss his flight.

Officers enlisted the help of Pepper’s owner’s friend, Nuan Lang, to wrangle her in.