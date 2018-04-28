Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At long last! The pesky feline that’s been prowling the corridors of the nation’s busiest airport has been rescued.
The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association tweeted that officers rescued Pepper the cat in Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Police said Pepper escaped from her carrier when her owner was checking in for a fight to China earlier this month.
Pepper managed to run into the upper structure of the terminal, causing her owner to miss his flight.
Officers enlisted the help of Pepper’s owner’s friend, Nuan Lang, to wrangle her in.