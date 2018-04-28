NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friends and family members of the man who died following a confrontation with employees at a Stop & Shop in Brooklyn two weeks ago gathered Saturday to call for the release of the store’s surveillance video from that day.

Demonstrators chanted outside the store on Flatbush Avenue, where 51-year-old Ralph Nimmons died on April 14 after being tackled by store security and employees who told police he had been shoplifting.

Witnesses said Nimmons could be heard claiming he had a heart condition and couldn’t breathe.

Stop & Shop released a statement Saturday, reading:

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Ralph Nimmons. We are all saddened by his death at one of our Brooklyn Stop & Shop stores on April 14. We have cooperated fully with the police and are continuing to do everything we can to aid their investigation.”

The family’s attorney says they want the ongoing criminal investigation to result in charges, and demands the store release the security video from the incident.

Funeral services will be held at English Brothers Funeral Home in Sheepshead Bay Monday evening.