NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a woman they say used a stun gun on a man inside a McDonald’s in Midtown.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 22.

Police said the 64-year-old victim was sitting with friends when they started talking to the woman.

She left, then returned and used the stun gun on the man’s arm before taking off, police said.

Police described the suspect as a black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored head scarf, black sweater, blue jeans and black shoes.

