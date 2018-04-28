CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Sikh

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is hosting one of the biggest tributes to Sikh culture in America — a parade down Madison Avenue capped by a sea of turbans.

The Saturday afternoon gathering of thousands of ethnic Sikhs is officially called a “meditation celebration.” But it’s mostly a boisterous walk to live music, with participants wearing the stylish, multi-colored clothing of their culture. On the sidelines of the annual event, vendors offer homemade Indian food.

The Sikh religion started more than 500 years ago in India’s Punjab region. After a 1984 genocide, many left. In New York, Sikhs are most visible in the borough of Queens.

The Manhattan parade starts at 1 p.m. on Madison Avenue and East 26th Street and proceeds down to East 26th Street until 4 p.m.

