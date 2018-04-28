PHILADELPHIA (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Southwest Airlines passenger who says she’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder since last week’s deadly accident in the skies is suing the airline and the manufacturer of the engine that exploded.

The lawsuit filed by Lilia Chavez, filed in federal court in Philadelphia, alleges negligence by Southwest and CFM International.

Chavez says she was sitting three seats behind the window that shattered after the engine exploded on Flight 1380 on April 17. She says she witnessed “the horror” as the force of decompression pulled fellow passenger Jennifer Riordan partially out the window.

Riordan later died.

The plane was traveling from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas when it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

Southwest said it cannot comment on pending litigation. CFM did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

