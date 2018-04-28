EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police were on the hunt Saturday for a man they say robbed five businesses in Suffolk County over a span of two months.

Investigators say the robberies occurred between February 17 and early Saturday. In each incident, police say the man clad in a surgical mask entered the stores, brandished a handgun, and made off with cash.

He’s described as approximately six feet tall and black.

The robberies occurred at the following businesses:

7-Eleven, located at 139 Sunrise Highway, East Patchogue, on February 17 at approximately 11:45 p.m.

Speedway, located at 80 Horseblock Road, Yaphank, on February 25 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

7-Eleven, located at 139 Sunrise Highway, East Patchogue, on April 21 at approximately 3:20 a.m.

Valero, located at 151 Hospital Road, East Patchogue, on April 24 at approximately 1:55 a.m.

7-Eleven, located at 796 Broadway Ave., Holbrook, on April 28 at approximately 2 a.m.