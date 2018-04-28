VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Westchester County correction officer was recovering Saturday after officials say he was assaulted by two inmates Friday night.

County Executive George Latimer says the officer sustained serious injuries, including head trauma and a broken nose, in the “seemingly unprovoked” attack by two adult male inmates just before 10 p.m.

The officer was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

“Our priority now is to ensure that he and his family receive the support and treatment that he needs,” Latimer said in a statement sent to the media. “Violence towards our staff members is unacceptable at every level and will be dealt with swiftly.”

The incident remains under investigation.