Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup5 4/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a cool & damp start to the day with drizzle & fog. It’ll be cooler overall with temps only in the mid & upper 50s, a good 10 degrees below normal. If you’re taking part in the March of Dimes walk, it’ll be 51 in the City as you start walking. Expect mainly cloudy skies through the day.

nu tu march of dimes 4/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer to start the week with temps around 60, but still below normal. Once again, there is a slight chance for a few passing showers in the morning.

nu tu 7day auto7 4/29 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things look dry and WARM…how about temps in the mid 80s by the end of the week?

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and stay tuned for the latest on the big warmth ahead!

