By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! It’s a cool & damp start to the day with drizzle & fog. It’ll be cooler overall with temps only in the mid & upper 50s, a good 10 degrees below normal. If you’re taking part in the March of Dimes walk, it’ll be 51 in the City as you start walking. Expect mainly cloudy skies through the day.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer to start the week with temps around 60, but still below normal. Once again, there is a slight chance for a few passing showers in the morning.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, things look dry and WARM…how about temps in the mid 80s by the end of the week?

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and stay tuned for the latest on the big warmth ahead!