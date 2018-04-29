CBS 2 NYCarson Palmer (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
WCBS 880Carson Palmer (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images) WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for […]
1010 WINSCarson Palmer (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images) 1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE […]
WFANCarson Palmer (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images) As the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN […]
WLNYCarson Palmer (Photo Credit: Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Program Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 […]
26-Year-Old's Remains Were Found Scattered In Canarsie Park In Brooklyn Back In Early April
Filed Under:Brandy Odom, Local TV, Reena Roy

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned that two roommates were being questioned Sunday night in the murder and dismemberment of a 26-year-old woman.

Her remains were found scattered in a Brooklyn park a few weeks ago.

Sources told CBS2’s Reena Roy the woman, identified as Brandy Odom, shared a home with the those two roommates in Queens. They appeared on the NYPD’s radar after a cadaver dog picked up the dead woman’s scent in one of their cars.

Brandy Odom

Brandy Odom (Photo: CBS2)

Police were standing guard outside a home in the Rosedale section of Queens, where sources confirm Odom lived with a woman and a man, Roy reported.

“When I woke up this morning I saw the police tape and I was like what happened? It’s a really quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Daniel Bryan said.

“The fact that you see four squad cars parked up in your neighborhood it’s lead for alarming,” neighbor Nyella Simon added. “You would never think a neighborhood like this would have this type of, any type of violence.”

Investigators were zeroing in on the 148th road residence about three weeks after police said parts of Odom’s naked body were found by a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn’s Canarsie Park. Investigators later discovered Odom’s dismembered arms and legs. Her face was bruised and swollen.

MORECommunity Mourns 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dismembered In Canarsie Park

One neighbor who didn’t want to show her face on camera out of fear told CBS2’s Roy in Spanish she often heard a man’s screams coming from next door. Police have not confirmed any prior incidents at the location, but the neighbor said she has seen cops there before. She then recently noticed Odom wasn’t around anymore.

Odom’s heartbroken family members said their final goodbyes just a few days ago, crying for a life taken too soon.

“My daughter was a loving child. She was sweet. She didn’t have any enemies,” mother Nicole Odom said.

“Brandy was a smart, educated, spunky, ambitious young lady. What happened to her is very terrible,” friend Jason Savage added.

Sources told Roy the roommates have not been charged, but police were not immediately releasing them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch