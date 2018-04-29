NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned that two roommates were being questioned Sunday night in the murder and dismemberment of a 26-year-old woman.

Her remains were found scattered in a Brooklyn park a few weeks ago.

Sources told CBS2’s Reena Roy the woman, identified as Brandy Odom, shared a home with the those two roommates in Queens. They appeared on the NYPD’s radar after a cadaver dog picked up the dead woman’s scent in one of their cars.

Police were standing guard outside a home in the Rosedale section of Queens, where sources confirm Odom lived with a woman and a man, Roy reported.

“When I woke up this morning I saw the police tape and I was like what happened? It’s a really quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Daniel Bryan said.

“The fact that you see four squad cars parked up in your neighborhood it’s lead for alarming,” neighbor Nyella Simon added. “You would never think a neighborhood like this would have this type of, any type of violence.”

Investigators were zeroing in on the 148th road residence about three weeks after police said parts of Odom’s naked body were found by a woman walking her dog in Brooklyn’s Canarsie Park. Investigators later discovered Odom’s dismembered arms and legs. Her face was bruised and swollen.

One neighbor who didn’t want to show her face on camera out of fear told CBS2’s Roy in Spanish she often heard a man’s screams coming from next door. Police have not confirmed any prior incidents at the location, but the neighbor said she has seen cops there before. She then recently noticed Odom wasn’t around anymore.

Odom’s heartbroken family members said their final goodbyes just a few days ago, crying for a life taken too soon.

“My daughter was a loving child. She was sweet. She didn’t have any enemies,” mother Nicole Odom said.

“Brandy was a smart, educated, spunky, ambitious young lady. What happened to her is very terrible,” friend Jason Savage added.

Sources told Roy the roommates have not been charged, but police were not immediately releasing them.