NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are fighting for their lives after flames ripped through a high rise apartment in East Harlem early Sunday.

The FDNY says they were called to the 35-story building on 5th Avenue near 110th Street after the fire broke out on the 29th floor just after 6:30 am.

Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Three others were also hurt. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.