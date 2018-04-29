NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve got a healthy twist on pizza.
Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by to show us how to make pizza using cauliflower instead of dough.
Here’s a few of his recipes:
Cauliflower Pizza
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
For the crust:
1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
2 eggs, beaten
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
½ tsp. dried oregano
½ tsp. dried basil
¼ cup grated pecorino
¼ cup grated parmesan
For the tomato pesto:
1 cup sundried tomatoes
1 clove garlic
¼ cup roasted almonds
½ bunch basil
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ lemon, freshly squeezed
Pinch red pepper flakes
For the roasted vegetables & toppings:
1 red onion, sliced
1 red pepper, seeded and sliced
1 zucchini, sliced
½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
Kosher salt, to taste
Red pepper flakes, to taste
2 oz. goat cheese
Sea salt, to taste
How to make it:
For the crust:
- Preheat oven to 500 F. Preheat a sheet pan, as well.
- Pulse cauliflower into rice-sized pieces in a food processor fitted with a metal blade; transfer to a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes.
- Transfer cauliflower to a clean kitchen towel and ring out excess water. Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix in remaining ingredients. Form into a ball and then roll out on parchment paper until mixture is 1/8” thick and about 8” in diameter.
- Transfer parchment to a preheated sheet pan; bake until golden, about 10 minutes.
- Remove and top with pesto, roasted vegetables, and goat cheese. Return the oven and bake until heated through, about 5 minutes.
- Remove, slice and serve immediately. Garnish with olive oil and sea salt.
For the pesto: Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until smooth; check seasoning and adjust if necessary.
For the roasted vegetables: Toss vegetables with olive oil, salt and red pepper. Arrange on a sheet pan and roast in a 450F oven until vegetables are caramelized and tender; set aside.
Springtime Asparagus, Avocado & Mascarpone Pasta
Serves 4
What you’ll need:
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp. butter
¼ cup chopped pancetta
1 shallot, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 cup sliced asparagus, 1” pieces
½ cup fresh peas
8 oz. mascarpone
½ lemon, zested
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
2 tbsp. chopped basil
2 tbsp. chopped parsley
1 lb. fusilli pasta
Kosher salt, to taste
Red pepper flakes, for serving
1 avocado
How to make it:
- Heat oil and butter in a large saute pan; add pancetta and saute until fat has rendered and pancetta is crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove pancetta and set aside.
- Add shallots and garlic to pancetta fat; saute until translucent and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add asparagus and peas; saute until softened, about 5-8 minutes.
- In the interim, drop pasta in salted, boiling water. Cook until al dente, about 6-8 minutes.
- Add pasta to vegetable mixture, and toss with 2 tbsp. of pasta cooking water. Add mascarpone, lemon zest, parmesan cheese, herbs, and pancetta. Toss until evenly coated. Add more pasta water if necessary.
- Transfer to a large platter. Halve avocado and thinly slice each half of the avocado, making sure to keep one end intact. Fan out slices. Garnish pasta with avocado, parmesan, red pepper flakes and olive oil.