NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve got a healthy twist on pizza.

Chef Brandon Fay, managing director for Trattoria Dell’Arte, stopped by to show us how to make pizza using cauliflower instead of dough.

Here’s a few of his recipes:

Cauliflower Pizza

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For the crust:

1 head cauliflower, broken into florets

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. dried basil

¼ cup grated pecorino

¼ cup grated parmesan

For the tomato pesto:

1 cup sundried tomatoes

1 clove garlic

¼ cup roasted almonds

½ bunch basil

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ lemon, freshly squeezed

Pinch red pepper flakes

For the roasted vegetables & toppings:

1 red onion, sliced

1 red pepper, seeded and sliced

1 zucchini, sliced

½ cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

Kosher salt, to taste

Red pepper flakes, to taste

2 oz. goat cheese

Sea salt, to taste

How to make it:

For the crust:

Preheat oven to 500 F. Preheat a sheet pan, as well. Pulse cauliflower into rice-sized pieces in a food processor fitted with a metal blade; transfer to a microwave safe bowl and cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave for 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer cauliflower to a clean kitchen towel and ring out excess water. Transfer to a mixing bowl and mix in remaining ingredients. Form into a ball and then roll out on parchment paper until mixture is 1/8” thick and about 8” in diameter. Transfer parchment to a preheated sheet pan; bake until golden, about 10 minutes. Remove and top with pesto, roasted vegetables, and goat cheese. Return the oven and bake until heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove, slice and serve immediately. Garnish with olive oil and sea salt.

For the pesto: Pulse all ingredients in a food processor until smooth; check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

For the roasted vegetables: Toss vegetables with olive oil, salt and red pepper. Arrange on a sheet pan and roast in a 450F oven until vegetables are caramelized and tender; set aside.

Springtime Asparagus, Avocado & Mascarpone Pasta

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

¼ cup chopped pancetta

1 shallot, chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 cup sliced asparagus, 1” pieces

½ cup fresh peas

8 oz. mascarpone

½ lemon, zested

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. chopped basil

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

1 lb. fusilli pasta

Kosher salt, to taste

Red pepper flakes, for serving

1 avocado

How to make it: