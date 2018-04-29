NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of people gathered Sunday for the March for Babies.

The annual event, held in many cities across the country, raises money for premature birth research, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

Little Matilda is so full of life and pretty soon she’s going to celebrate it with a birthday.

“She will be 3 years old in June, but technically she wasn’t supposed to be born until October,” said her grandmother, Kathy Ruehlman, who hails from Austin, Texas.

Matilda’s grandmother said she was born premature at just 1 pound, 8 ounces.

“She’s our amazing blessing, so we do this special walk. We come from Texas and do this walk every year,” Ruehlman said.

The family joined thousands at the New York City March for babies, walking about three miles from Lincoln Center to Kips Bay.

The March of Dimes is behind the movement to improve babies’ health by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.

“We want all moms to be strong and healthy and all babies to be born strong and healthy,” March for Babies family team specialist Lisa Koss said.

The organization has been helping families for 80 years, hosting events like this all around the country.

“The organization was there for us when we needed them. Now, it’s also an opportunity for us to be able to give,” Ruehlman said.

Julissa Crespo of the Tremont section of the Bronx said she has a child that was born prematurely. CBS2’s DeAngelis asked her what she wants people to know.

“Ugh, that it’s the hardest thing I ever had to go through. With support and the donations it helps a lot,” Crespo said.

The movement also has continued support from New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who has been leading the march here for years. He said it holds meaning to him as a family man.

“When you go through three pregnancies and now nieces and nephews and everybody, you just understand the importance of going through having healthy pregnancies,” Manning said.

Taking the stage with Manning was CBS 2’s Otis Livingston.

All of the people on hand joined together in the fight to give babies a healthy start in life.

For more information on the March for Babies, please click here.