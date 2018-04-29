CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Catcher Hits 2-Run Homer, Veteran Lefty Throws 7 Solid In 2-1 Win Over Angels To Complete 3-Game Sweep
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Gary Sanchez hit a two-run home run, CC Sabathia pitched seven more effective innings and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday night for their ninth straight win.

Sanchez launched a pitch from Tyler Skaggs (3-2) in the fourth inning into the stands in left field for his seventh homer. The ball went 447 feet and gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead.

Sabathia (2-0) gave up one run, five hits and a walk while striking out four. The 37-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.71 and has allowed just one earned run in three starts since returning from a right hip injury.

cc sabathia2 Sanchez, Sabathia Lift Yankees To 9th Straight Win

CC Sabathia (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Chad Green struck out Zack Cozart to escape a jam in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman got his sixth save by striking out Rene Rivera and Ian Kinsler to end it after issuing a one-out walk to Chris Young.

Justin Upton scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to make it 2-1.

Though the Yankees did not record a hit in the first three innings, they kept Skaggs busy. Brett Gardner opened the game with a nine-pitch groundout, and Skaggs was at 42 pitches after getting through the second inning. Skaggs made it 5 1/3 innings before departing, allowing two runs, three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF Brandon Drury (migraines) could rejoin the team during its four-game series at Houston following a rehab assignment at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Angels: Shohei Ohtani (ankle) played catch Sunday and could throw a bullpen session Monday, manager Mike Scioscia said. The Angels have not announced their rotation past Tuesday’s opener against Baltimore, leaving open the possibility Ohtani could start during the three-game series against the Orioles.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Sonny Gray (1-1, 7.71) will start at the Astros on Monday. Gray has not made it out of the fifth inning in four of his five starts this season. He gave up three runs, six hits and five walks in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (1-2, 4.67) will start against Baltimore on Tuesday. Tropeano has gone 5 1/3 innings in each of his last two starts, allowing five runs in a loss against Boston on April 19th and four runs in a loss at Houston on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch