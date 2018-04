NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 54-year-old man is dead after police say he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver in Queens early Sunday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Hillside Avenue and 153rd Street in Briarwood.

Sources tell CBS2 Azeemuddin Jalaluddin, of Queens, was believed to be in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Investigators say they’re looking for a dark colored Honda Pilot with New York State license plates.