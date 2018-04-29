NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A neighborhood in Queens woke up to tragedy early Sunday after three people were killed and several others seriously hurt, including a pair of young children, when an overnight fire ripped through a multi-story home.

Flames broke out just after midnight Sunday inside a home on 211th Street near 93rd Avenue in Queens Village.

The blaze reached the second floor of the home and took about 140 firefighters just over an hour to bring under control.

There were 11 victims in total. Three of them, an 82-year-old woman, an 87-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were killed in the fire. The remaining eight were taken to area hospitals where three, including an 8-year-old girl, are listed in critical condition.

The other five, including a six-year-old boy, are stable with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Neighbors say they could do nothing but watch the tragedy unfold.

“There was flames coming out of the second story windows,” Queens Village resident Chris Costantino said. “The firefighters got here around 12:10 and they were pulling the people out of the windows. It was bad.”

The cause of the fire, which did not immediately appear suspicious, remains under investigation.

