By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

We’ll see a shower here and there this afternoon with some breaks of sun in between. It will be cool and breezy, too, with highs only in the 50s again.

Low pressure will gradually exit tonight, but we’ll have to leave in a chance of showers before it does so. It will be another cool one out there, too, with temps falling into the upper 40s.

High pressure will take control tomorrow while an unseasonably warm air mass settles in. That said, expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures running about 20 degrees warmer than today.

As for Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the 80s.