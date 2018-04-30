The weather is finally warmer and it’s time to break out the spring trends. From beauty products to fashion accessories that won’t break the bank, here are five of our favorites.



Bamboo Purses

All hail the bamboo bag! This spring, the trend is definitely the wooden handbag. Try out a small or larger version of the Cult Gaia best seller (an Instagram influencer favorite) in natural bamboo or a fun colored acrylic version. The crossbody version is also popular with its beaded strap and whimsical pattern. Throw in your purse essentials and make a statement with this see-through and lightweight bag. Looking for a cheaper version? Check out Amazon and Asos for fun variations of this exotic trend.

Hydrated Lips

Give your lips some love and prep them right with fun products like Sara Happ’s Lip Slip or Herbivore’s Coco Rose Coconut Oil Lip Polish. You can also make them extra kissable by exfoliating them first with French Girl Rose Lip Polish or Fresh’s Sugar Lip Polish. Not only do these products taste amazing but they’ll make your lip gloss and lipstick last longer by extricating any dry or chapped skin from your lips.

Brushed Up Eyebrows

Brushed up brows are the way to go this season. Yes, the bigger the brow the better! With handy products like Glossier’s Boy Brow and Anastasia’s Tinted Brow Gel hitting the beauty scene, it’s easy to get this look without a lot of fuss. All you have to do is prep your skin with moisturizer and select a brow color closest to your own. Then use your favorite product (or even just a clean mascara wand) and brush your brows upward. It’s okay if it looks messy – that’s the point! Pair them with a flushed lip and you’re ready to conquer your day in style.

Jade & Rose Quartz Rollers

Ever heard of a derma roller? The typical roller is used by an esthetician and contains hundreds of tiny needles that are used to poke holes into your face to help skin look younger and increase elasticity. The good news? You can skip the needles and grab a jade or rose quartz roller instead. These beauties will minimize the look of fine lines and help decrease puffiness and under-eye circles. All you have to do is apply gentle pressure while rolling the tool from the center of your face in upward and outward motions. This will help with circulation. Just make sure not to press too hard as it can cause the skin to react negatively.

Colorful Hair Accessories

Hair accessories are back! From adorable head ties to the 90s banana clip, throwing a little color into your locks will make you stand out this spring. Old Navy has tons of cheap headbands that are full of color and patterns (think

gingham and polka dots) while TopShop is throwing it back to Jacquard Scrunchies and spiral hair bands. Throw your hair up and style it simply with a bow-tied headband or upgrade your rubber band hair tie with a Floral-Wrapped Hair Clip from Anthropologie.

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.