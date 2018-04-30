NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority is setting stricter winter storm rules for flights at John F. Kennedy Airport.

The new rules come after the days of delays and baggage chaos caused by the January snowstorm.

“We are committed to strengthening JFK airport’s operating procedures during winter storms so that the breakdowns experienced last January never happen again,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement.

When the airport declares a storm emergency, airlines will now have to get permission to land at JFK before the flight leaves its origin.

JFK’s six terminals will also have to share equipment, staff and gates. Airlines will have to provide a baggage service in their arrivals terminals.