NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The season finale of “Kevin Can Wait” is just two weeks away.

Kevin James stopped by the CBS2 studio Monday to offer a little tease of what to expect.

“We got Chris Rock and Adam Sandler to come on and we put the band back together. We played back in the ’80’s and we kind of reunite. It was just the greatest. We had so much fun shooting, it was just ridiculous,” James told CBS2’s Alex Denis.

But before the finale – on tonight’s episode – Kevin offers to help his daughter and son-in-law in a business venture. How well does he do as a silent partner? Find out tonight.

You can watch “Kevin Can Wait” right her on CBS2 at 8 p.m.