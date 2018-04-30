CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Kevin Can Wait, Kevin James, Only CBS

The season 2 finale of “Kevin Can Wait” is just two episodes away. Kevin James spoke to CBS Local about what lies in store for the season finale, what special guests we can expect along the way, and his new Netflix stand-up special.

 

Season 2 of “Kevin Can Wait” is winding down with an episode tonight and the finale next Monday. What can we expect from the final two episodes this season?

We got some power-punching in these last two episodes. Tonight’s episode deals with the sale of Enzo’s, the restaurant that we all hang out at, and my daughter and son-in-law. It’s a big moving episode there. The final episode we have the great Adam Sandler and the great Chris Rock come on and put the band back together. We have a band that we played with in the 80s, and we get that going again and relive that dream. Those guys actually have a movie now on Netflix, and I have a comedy special on Netflix now, so it was nice to be hanging out with them.

 

That sounds awesome. Can you tell us about the special? Have you been itching to do stand-up again?

I was! It’s been 17 years since my last special, so I was like, “Man, I gotta start putting something out and doing it again.” I missed it so much. It was nice to be able to dedicate time to do that, tour the country, put this set together and to get it out to the people. We were so thankful that Netflix wanted to do it. We did it at the Beacon Theatre in New York. It was a blast.

 

You’ve had a lot of guest stars on “Kevin Can Wait” over the past two seasons. Any favorite moments?

A ton of them. They’re all different. We shot at the Billy Joel concert with Billy Joel, it was so much fun. Working with Sandler was fantastic as always, and Ray Romano. It’s great to be able to do shows when you have very talented friends.

 

Speaking of very talented friends, Leah Remini joined the cast this season as Vanessa. What’s it been like working with her?

It’s the greatest, she’s family. It really takes the edge off. You can try different things and when you fail, you laugh more at the failures. You can just have fun with it and enjoy it. It’s a comfort, it really is. It’s great to have her and it’s a lot of fun.

 

Watch “Kevin Can Wait” tonight at 8/7c on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch