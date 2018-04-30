CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Bushwick, Janelle Burrell, M Line

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Full service returns to the M line in Brooklyn Monday after service was suspended for months while crews were fixing the Myrtle Viaduct.

Eight months and $163 million later, the 100-year-old Myrtle Viaduct has been replaced and rebuilt from the ground up.

For M train riders, that means they’ll once again have uninterrupted service in Bushwick between the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenue and Myrtle-Broadway stations.

The project included demolishing the old structure and replacing it with new, low vibration tracks, a third rail, newly engineered track ties and brand new signal equipment and cables.

During construction, many straphangers used shuttle buses to get around the service disruptions.

MTA officials say trains carry more than 50,000 riders weekdays over the viaduct, a project MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said was “on time and on budget.”

“We promised to modernize and stabilize the subway system, and we thank our customers for their continued patience as we take the necessary steps to do so,” Lhota said in a statement.

Officials say the new elevated tracks will mean a smoother, quieter ride for passengers and less noise for people who live and work in the area.

