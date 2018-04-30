CBS 2 NYNequia Webb-Davidson (credit: Facebook) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us […]
Filed Under:Local TV

CREAM RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It seems everyone needs a hint of color with all the gloomy weather of late, and a farm in New Jersey is aiming to provide just that.

Less than an hour from Midtown Manhattan, it’s modeled after the great tulip fields of the Netherlands and is attracting people from near and far.

The sea of tulips ranges as far as the eye can see at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge.

It’s Casey and Kristen Jansen’s first year hosting the Spring Tulip Festival, but their flower roots are strong — they’re fourth generation tulip growers.

“My father came here in 1964 as a bulb salesman,” Casey said. “My grandfather was a bulb grower in Holland.”

Fast forward to today, and the Jansens have another facility where they grow tulips commercially in a greenhouse supplying supermarkets up and down the East Coast. They’ve just recently expanded to the outdoors with seemingly endless options.

Casey says there’s over a million flowers planted with 100 different varieties stretching as far and wide. The couple says thousands of people have visited the farm so far.

“We saw Facebook posts from friends and figured we have to check this out,” Mitch from Old Bridge said.

The festival will go on as long as the tulips are standing tall, but they’ll start to droop once the hot weather rolls around for good.

