NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A city council hearing will be held Monday on regulating for-hire vehicles operating under the Uber, Lyft and Via apps.

Last week, Bronx Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr. introduced a bill to create a new category of regulations for those vehicles. They’re now treated as livery car services under city law.

Diaz wants fees including $2,000 per year for every vehicle driven for an app-based service.