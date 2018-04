NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Opening statements are expected to begin Monday for four men charged in the shooting that killed an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Carey Gabay was hit in the head by a stray bullet on a Brooklyn street in 2015. Prosecutors say a turf war between two gangs sparked the shooting, which happened hours before the annual West Indian Day parade.

A block in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn where Carey once lived has been renamed in his honor.