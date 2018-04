PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A black bear started off the week climbing a tree in Paramus Monday morning.

Paramus Police found the bear in a wooded area of Sirianni Park off Country Club Road, behind the campus of Bergen Community College.

POSSIBLE BEAR SIGHTING IN THE AREA OF SIRIANNI PARK, RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED THAT IF THEY SEE THE BEAR TO NOT APPROACH IT AND TO CALL 911. — Paramus Police (@Paramuspolice) April 30, 2018

“Residents are advised that if they see the bear to not approach it and to call 911,” Paramus Police wrote on Twitter.

Authorities could be seen near the bear, which then climbed down the tree.