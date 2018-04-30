WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday claimed he’s obtained Iranian nuclear secrets which could influence a U.S. decision on the nuclear deal.

Netanyahu unveiled what appeared to be an extraordinary cache of Iranian secrets gathered by Israeli intelligence right before President Donald Trump is set to make a decision on whether to scrap the oft-maligned deal.

“I think if anything what’s happening today and what’s happened over the last little while and what we’ve learned has really shown that I’m 100% right,” Trump said during an appearance with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari after Israel claimed to have a half-ton of documents.

Netanyahu delivered the news in PowerPoint fashion, unveiling documents he says prove that Iranian leaders covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a deal with the international community in 2015.

“Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program, 100,000 files proved they lied,” he said. “Even after the deal, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons know-how for future use.”

Trump has signaled he’s inclined to scrap the agreement on May 12, indicating he could also make a better one.

“I’m not telling you what I’m doing but a lot of people think they know,” the president said. “We’ll know on or about the 12th and make a decision, that doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

Trump added a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will probably take place in the next three or four weeks. Possible locations include Singapore or Mongolia, but this morning the president floated the possibility of doing so on the border between the North and South.

In either case, Trump says he won’t accept anything less than “full desensitization.” In exchange, the North Korean leader has said he wants sanctions relief and a promise the United States won’t invade his country.