BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a driver after a woman was left injured in a hit-and-run crash on Long Island.

It happened when police said the woman stopped on the side of the road to help an injured dog just before 11 p.m. Monday on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was headed southbound on Fifth Avenue when she spotted the dog that was hurt on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

But when she got out of her car, another vehicle, described as a gray sedan that was also going southbound, struck the woman and then kept going, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

She was brought to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The dog she was trying to help died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.