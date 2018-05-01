NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A man who says he was on a “jihad” to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East faces sentencing for killing a New Jersey college student.

Ali Muhammad Brown is being sentenced on Tuesday in Newark.

Brown apologized in court to the parents in Tevlin.

“I apologize. It was a mistake,” Brown said. “He had a lot of good people that loved and respected him.”

Brown said he was aware “I did kill someone unjustly… I wish I could go back in time.”

Brown has admitted shooting 19-year-old Brendan Tevlin in 2014 as Tevlin sat in his car at a traffic light in West Orange, a few miles from Newark.

Brown also has acknowledged killing three men in Washington state.

The former Seattle resident pleaded guilty in March to multiple charges, including murder, robbery and terrorism. He was the first person charged with terrorism connected to a homicide under a New Jersey law. He has yet to make a plea in the Washington cases.

