CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Days Inn, Jobs, Local TV, Summer, Summer Vacation, Talkers

CBS Local — Looking to travel this summer and take some great pictures? A hotel chain is looking to pay one lucky traveler $10,000 to be their “sun-tern” for a month and take as many sun-drenched photos as they can.

The Details:

  • Days Inn by Wyndham is hiring one person to travel the U.S. to take pictures for a month
  • The summer internship pays a stipend of $10,000 with travel expenses covered
  • The pictures will be featured on the Days Inn website and social media accounts

Days Inn by Wyndham says they are looking to interview “thrill-seeking, soul-searching internship hunters” for a month-long adventure across the United States. The Days Inn Summer “Sun-tern” will reportedly be the company’s photographer in America’s sunniest cities, posting inspiring pictures to the Days Inn website and social media accounts.

“The Summer Sun-ternship is all about living that carpe diem life, adventuring across the country and experiencing daybreak, the golden hour, and dusk through a new lens – plus stocking up on awesome work perks,” Days Inn senior vice president Patrick Breen said in a press release. The hotel group added that it’s looking to feature the winner’s sun-themed art in 1,500 hotels across the U.S.

The lucky photographer will have a $10,000 stipend, one month of travel expenses around the country paid for and Wyndham Rewards Diamond status at all of the chain’s hotels. The sun-tern will also get a “glowing recommendation” from the Wyndham Hotel Group’s executive vice president Barry Goldstein after their month-long trip.

Anyone who thinks they have the photography skills to land the internship has until May 20 to apply on the company website.

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch