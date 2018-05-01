CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:e-cigarette, e-cigarettes, Local TV, Vaping

WASHINGTON, DC (CBSNewYork) – Two federal agencies have issues warnings to 13 manufacturers of high nicotine e-cigarette goods to stop making their product packaging look like children’s juice boxes, candies and cookies.

“Nicotine is highly toxic, and these letters make clear that marketing methods that put kids at risk of nicotine poisoning are unacceptable,” said Acting FTC Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen.

The Food and Drug Administration cited data reporting there were more than 8,000 e-cigarette and liquid nicotine exposures among children age 6 or younger between January 2012 and April 2017.

Products outlined in the warning letters included:

  • “One Mad Hit Juice Box,” which resembles children’s apple juice boxes, such as Tree Top-brand juice boxes
  • “Vape Heads Sour Smurf Sauce,” which resembles War Heads candy
  • “V’Nilla Cookies & Milk,” which resembles Nilla Wafer and Golden Oreo cookies
  • “Whip’d Strawberry,” which resembles Reddi-Wip dairy whipped topping
  • “Twirly Pop,” which not only resembles a Unicorn Pop lollipop but is shipped with one
fdawarning Feds: New Kid Friendly E Cig Marketing A Huge Poisoning Risk

The FDA and FTC issues warnings to 13 manufacturers about making e-cigarette products look like children’s candy or juice. (credit: FDA)

A list of the commercially sold look-alike packaging was posted online by the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission.

“Looking at these side-to-side comparisons is alarming,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. “It is easy to see how a child could confuse these e-liquid products for something they believe they’ve consumed before – like a juice box. These are preventable accidents that have the potential to result in serious harm or even death.”

In addition to these faux product boxes, other brands of e-cigarettes have made their products easy to hide, allowing underage children to sneak them into school or hide them from their parents.

“No child should be using any tobacco product, and no tobacco products should be marketed in a way that endangers kids – especially by using imagery that misleads them into thinking the products are things they’d eat or drink,” said Gottlieb.

Young children exposed to nicotine in e-liquids can experience severe harms such as seizure, coma and death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch