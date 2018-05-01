CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Questions Remain As To Why Gabriella Boyd Wasn't Removed From Her Troubled Mom, Pursuant To Court Order
Filed Under:Gabriella Maria Boyd, Local TV, Mamaroneck, Tony Aiello

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There is new information on the disturbing death of a toddler in Westchester County.

Police visited the home with an order to remove the child from her mother’s care, but left when the mother refused. CBS2’s Tony Aiello has learned more about what happened next.

On the porch where she used to play, flowers and candles now pay tribute to 2-year-old Gabriella Boyd. An effort was made to remove her from the custody of her troubled mother, Cynthia Arce.

MOREPolice: Toddler Dies, Mother Hospitalized Following ‘Tragedy’ In Mamaroneck

Village of Mamaroneck police and her father came to the home on Friday, armed with a judge’s order giving the father custody and ordering the mother to stay away from him and the child. The father’s lawyer said Arce refused to hand over the girl, and police left.

gabriellamariaboyd Child Protective Services Visited Home Of Doomed Mamaroneck Girl Day Before She Died

Gabriella Maria Boyd (credit: Boyd Family)

A source told CBS2’s Aiello on Tuesday that police contacted Westchester County Child Protective Services. Caseworkers then visited the home on Friday night but left when no one came to the door.

Westchester County said in a statement it couldn’t comment, but added it is “confident all protocols and guidelines were followed in handling this matter.”

The very next day police rushed to the home, responding to a 911 call about an injured child. It was Gabriella, who died a short while later. Police said her mother attacked and wounded two officers with knives. A third cop shot and injured her to stop the rampage.

Some in the neighborhood questioned why Gabriella wasn’t removed from her mother’s custody Friday, pursuant to the judge’s order.

“Obviously, if they did what needed to be done this tragedy wouldn’t have taken place,” neighbor Kyle Wildenberg said.

It’s still not clear how the toddler died. A funeral is planned for this weekend. A GoFundMe page is raising money to help with burial expenses, Aiello reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch