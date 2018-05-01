CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Driver Frustration Is Through The Roof Because A Nasty Spring Has Made Area Roads That Much Worse
Filed Under:AAA New York, Local TV, Marcia Kramer, potholes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s the unanticipated cost of our weird winter weather that — hopefully — is finally at an end.

A new crop of potholes and driver anger.

“I had a tire that was a low-profile tire and I had to replace it eight times for the same car,” said driver Alexander Gussman of Floral Park, Queens.

“Because you hit potholes?” asked CBS2’s Marcia Kramer.

Alexander: “Yes.”

Kramer: “Eight times?”

Alexander: “Yeah, yeah, that’s the way it is in Queens.”

asphaly Gov. Cuomo Pledges Additional $100 Million To Repair Potholes Across New York State

(Credit: CBS2)

Driver frustration is at an all-time high right now and you can blame it on winter into spring. Some say “sprinter” has beset the metro area, Kramer reported.

In addition to late-blooming flowers, we’ve got late-blooming potholes.

“Our members are talking to us about the fact that they’re getting flat tires after encountering potholes. They’re damaging wheels, tires and suspensions,” said AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair Jr.

MOREWarmer Weather Causes Pothole Problems For City Drivers

In a partial nod to drivers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the state will spend an additional $100 million to repair pothole-damaged highways.

The funds will cover:

$2.7 million to repave 42 lane miles in New York City

$5.7 million to fix 20 lane miles in Nassau and Suffolk counties

$14.4 million to fix 86 lane miles in Westchester, Rockland and the mid-Hudson Valley.

At Al’s Hub Cap in Mineola, you can see the effects of the state’s nefarious potholes. Just take a look at the pile of damaged wheels. It’s the result of “sprinter.”

“This at one time was a wheel, but the impact of the pothole was so severe it actually split the wheel in half,” Al Eisenberg said.

Eisenberg, the Al of Al’s Hub Cap, said he’s glad the governor is going on a pothole-fixing crusade.

“As a resident of New York state, this is the right thing to do,” Eisenberg said. “Will it hurt my business? Sure. But it’s the right thing to do.”

AAA says adding to driver frustrations is the fact that the city won’t reimburse you for pothole damage unless it already knew about the pothole 15 days before the accident.

