TOWN OF HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a homicide in Hempstead.

Officers were called to Warner Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, where a man had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to Nassau University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Chopper 2 was over the scene as SWAT teams entered homes searching for the suspect.

Police told CBS2 it did not appear to be a random attack.