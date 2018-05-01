HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — It looked like Jordan Montgomery was on his way to giving the Yankees a much-needed quality start against one of their most puzzling foils of late.

Unfortunately it took about seven pitches for that cautious optimism to become a distant memory.

Montgomery exited the second game of a four game series against the Houston Astros following a seven-pitch first inning due to what reports describe as “left elbow tightness.”

According to the New York Daily News, the 25-year-old southpaw will head back to New York on Wednesday to see a specialist.

25-year-old prospect Domingo German came in to relieve Montgomery.

In five starts in 2018, Montgomery has amassed a 2-0 record with a 3.76 earned run average to go along with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched and is viewed by many as an integral part of the Bombers’ starting rotation.