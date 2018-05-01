CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
HOUSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — It looked like Jordan Montgomery was on his way to giving the Yankees a much-needed quality start against one of their most puzzling foils of late.

gettyimages 953561738 Yankees Starter Jordan Montgomery Exits Game With Injury After Quick 1st Inning

Jordan Montgomery pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros Tuesday. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Unfortunately it took about seven pitches for that cautious optimism to become a distant memory.

Montgomery exited the second game of a four game series against the Houston Astros following a seven-pitch first inning due to what reports describe as “left elbow tightness.”

According to the New York Daily News, the 25-year-old southpaw will head back to New York on Wednesday to see a specialist.

25-year-old prospect Domingo German came in to relieve Montgomery.

In five starts in 2018, Montgomery has amassed a 2-0 record with a 3.76 earned run average to go along with 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched and is viewed by many as an integral part of the Bombers’ starting rotation.

