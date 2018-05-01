WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly has 44 questions he would like to ask President Donald Trump about his Russia investigation and possible obstruction of justice.

Many of the questions, first revealed by the New York Times, center on former FBI director James Comey, reporters CBS2’s Mola Lenghi.

The questions include: What did you think about Comey’s intelligence briefing on Jan. 6, 2017, about Russian election interference? And regarding the decision to fire Comey, when was it made? Why? And who played a role?

Mueller would also like to ask the president about former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who is now cooperating with the special council’s investigation.

Flynn was fired just 24 days into the Trump administration for lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Mueller wants to know what the president knew about those calls, why he decided to fire Flynn, and what efforts were made to reach out to Flynn about a possible pardon.

Trump wasted no time firing back on twitter, saying it was disgraceful that the questions were leaked to the media.

In another tweet he wrote, “It would seem very hard to obstruct justice for a crime that never happened! Witch hunt!”

Mueller’s team has previously told the Trump administration the president is not considered a target, but investigators have been hoping to speak with the president.