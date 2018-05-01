NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 85-year-old woman was killed and her 90-year-old husband suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by an SUV at a car wash in Brooklyn.

It happened around 3:15 at Avenue U and Gerritsen Avenue in the Marine Park neighborhood.

Police said the elderly couple was standing outside the Mobile gas station waiting to get into their Honda that had just gone through the car wash.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez an employee was pulling out in a black Jeep Liberty when he lost control, speeding into the street, crashing into the couple and sending two cars onto the sidewalk.

Witnesses said the Jeep then went into reverse and rolled back into the elderly woman, killing her.

Her husband was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in serious, life-threatening condition.

The 61-year-old car wash employee remained on the scene.