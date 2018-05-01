CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Jenna DeAngelis, Local TV, National College Decision Day, New Rochelle, New Rochelle High School

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New Rochelle High School celebrated its superstar students Tuesday on National College Decision Day.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the school has at least one graduate headed to each of the eight Ivy League colleges.

“I have my Brown hat, my Brown shirt,” said senior Kimberly Collins, officially sporting her new college gear. “For so long so many high schoolers have just no idea where they’re going to go, and it’s a very stressful process.”

She’s among 13 students at New Rochelle High School headed to an Ivy League college.

More: ‘Very Surreal:’ New Jersey Student Earns Full Ride To All 8 Ivy League Schools

“I never really thought I would get into an Ivy League, so it’s just a really nice and humbling experience,” Zahra Masih, who’s going to Cornell University, said.

“When your dream is realized after such hard work, it’s a feeling I can’t really describe,” said Randy St. Louis, who’s heading to Harvard University.

Valedictorian Elijah Pomerantz is the first student to be accepted and attend Princeton University since before 2011.

“I think I was very lucky going to high school with a class with so many smart kids. It’s made high school more rigorous and more interesting,” he said.

The students said it’s their experience there – from the teachers, to the clubs, to the rigorous classes – that prepared them for what’s ahead.

“I’m very proud of our students, I’m proud of their resilience,” Principal Reginald Richardson said.

It’s been a tough few months for the school following a rash of violent events this year, including the fatal stabbing of a student.

“It was heart-wrenching, but today is really an example of business as usual, because it’s what’s expected from the students here, and they always meet those expectations,” said Richardson.

“I know that whatever this group ends up doing, it’ll definitely be impressive things and things that will help make the world a better place,” Andrew Sorta, who’s going to Yale University, said.

Only one New Rochelle High School student who was accepted to an Ivy League college will not be attending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch