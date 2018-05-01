NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New Rochelle High School celebrated its superstar students Tuesday on National College Decision Day.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the school has at least one graduate headed to each of the eight Ivy League colleges.

“I have my Brown hat, my Brown shirt,” said senior Kimberly Collins, officially sporting her new college gear. “For so long so many high schoolers have just no idea where they’re going to go, and it’s a very stressful process.”

She’s among 13 students at New Rochelle High School headed to an Ivy League college.

“I never really thought I would get into an Ivy League, so it’s just a really nice and humbling experience,” Zahra Masih, who’s going to Cornell University, said.

“When your dream is realized after such hard work, it’s a feeling I can’t really describe,” said Randy St. Louis, who’s heading to Harvard University.

Valedictorian Elijah Pomerantz is the first student to be accepted and attend Princeton University since before 2011.

“I think I was very lucky going to high school with a class with so many smart kids. It’s made high school more rigorous and more interesting,” he said.

The students said it’s their experience there – from the teachers, to the clubs, to the rigorous classes – that prepared them for what’s ahead.

“I’m very proud of our students, I’m proud of their resilience,” Principal Reginald Richardson said.

It’s been a tough few months for the school following a rash of violent events this year, including the fatal stabbing of a student.

“It was heart-wrenching, but today is really an example of business as usual, because it’s what’s expected from the students here, and they always meet those expectations,” said Richardson.

“I know that whatever this group ends up doing, it’ll definitely be impressive things and things that will help make the world a better place,” Andrew Sorta, who’s going to Yale University, said.

Only one New Rochelle High School student who was accepted to an Ivy League college will not be attending.