THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A coyote that attacked a 5-year-old girl at a playground in Thornwood has tested positive for rabies, according to Westchester County officials.

Five-year-old Natalia Petrellese was playing with her mom and younger brother Sunday at the James M. Carroll Park when they say the coyote popped out of the woods and charged at them.

The little girl’s mom tried to kick the animal as the family ran away, but the coyote bit Natalia in the arm.

“It was coming through the baseball field, the gate was opened, it was running like a cheetah,” Natalia said.

Another parent, off-duty Irvington Police Officer Arcangelo Liberatore, rushed in to help. He grabbed the coyote’s neck and pinned it down.

Mount Pleasant police responded and shot and killed the animal.

Both mother and daughter were treated at a local hospital where Natalia was given rabies shots, stitches and antibiotics. Her 3-year-old brother was unharmed. Liberatore hurt his hand and also received a rabies shot.

Officials say everyone who came in contact with the animal or its saliva is also being evaluated.

“If a coyote approaches, make noise and try to avoid it,” Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, said in a statement. “If it appears aggressive or lethargic, it could have rabies, so contact local police. Avoid contact with strays and other wildlife.”

There have been several attacks on people and pets this year in Westchester.

One close call in March was captured on surveillance video as a woman’s son was seen darting into a car to escape in Yonkers.

Also in March, Hastings-on-Hudson public parks closed while officials searched for a coyote that bit three residents and killed a Yorkshire terrier.

All animal bites or contacts with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000, 24 hours a day.