CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Carolyn Gusoff, Local TV

WOODSBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Taxpayers are awaiting a decision on what kind of development will be allowed on a sprawling open space in Nassau County.

Residents say they were shocked to find a zoning vote scheduled next week on the fate of the Woodmere Golf Club, with golfers sad to see the South Shore jewel sold off to a developer.

“I feel terrible about the club going out of business,” club member Rene Reiner said.

Meanwhile, Five Towns residents ready for battle over what will come next for the 100 prime acres. Rena Saffra says she found the vote to change the zoning to allow development after a year and a half moratorium buried in the Town of Hempstead agenda for next Tuesday.

The new zoning could allow upwards of 150 new homes.

“I think they were trying to pull a fast one on us and not get us involved or know what was happening,” Saffra told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

With the moratorium expiring, the developer would have the right to carve up the land into more than 300 new homes on one-eighth acre lots.

“The neighborhood cannot handle another 100 plus houses, the train station doesn’t have enough parking, one-lane ambulances cannot get down,” Woodsburgh resident Danielle Aronovitz said, adding it would essentially be “an environmental disaster.”

Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman says no decision has been made yet on the new zoning, and the vote will be delayed as he awaits environmental and traffic impact studies. Doing nothing would allow the development to proceed at densest levels.

“We are trying to help the residents by restricting the amount of development that can happen on this site,” Blakeman said. “If we don’t do something now the developer can come in and build 300 houses and that wouldn’t be acceptable.”

Blakeman will roll out the impact studies to the community Monday night with weeks for them to weigh in. Meanwhile, the Five Towns Civic Association says it’s eager to hear what the developer has in mind for the open space. They claim they have lawyers at the ready to fight if they believe the proposal will overwhelm the community.

The community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the Lawrence Woodmere Academy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch