By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be another sunny one, but even hotter! Thankfully, the humidity won’t be all that bad, so expect a drier heat. As for temps, it looks like they’ll max out in the upper 80s; the record high is 90.

Expect mainly clear skies and balmy conditions tonight. Temps will have a tough time falling off, too — we’ll probably only get into the upper 60s by dawn.

It will be sunny tomorrow with just a few more clouds in the mix. Otherwise, expect hazy, hot and humid conditions with temps approaching 90. And a late day and evening storm is possible; the best chance will be across our northwest suburbs.

As for Friday, it will remain warm and humid with a slight chance of t-storms.

Stay cool!