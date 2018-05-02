CBS 2 NYBrandon Gormley (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships […]
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning everyone! Summer is here… Well at least for the next few days.

Finally we warm up to some real summer like temps. We were 80° yesterday which felt fantastic, but today will actually feel “hot”we start off very warm with temps in the 60s around NYC, the 50s north and west.

CBS2

But a southwest wind and ample sunshine will allow temps to reach the mid to upper 80s.

There is a very minor chance for a scattered pop-up storm this afternoon but the humidity is still relatively low, and that should stop them from being severe.

Overnight temp remain mild, and temps climb higher Thursday with some records being in jeopardy of falling…Enjoy the summer preview everyone we’ve earned it!

– G.

