CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, Point Pleasant Beach, Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix, Powerboat Race

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It is days like this that make you forget all about winter storm coverage.

People were out enjoying a beach day on Wednesday. CBS2’s Meg Baker saw many folks in the water and kayaking. In a few weeks you’ll be able to look out and watch boats fly by at high speeds.

Boat racing is set to return to Point Pleasant Beach.

powerboat All Hail Great Weather: Powerboat Racing Set To Return To Point Pleasant Beach

Powerboat racing is set to return to Point Pleasant Beach on May 19, 2018. (Photo: CBS2)

Glenn Hellwig is competing in the Grand Prix on the weekend of May 19. It’s a 40-mile race held in front of Jenkinson’s Boardwalk.

“We are ready to dominate and beat up on everybody. We are the 2017 national and world champions and looking to repeat,” Hellwig said.

The Jersey Shore has a long history of racing connected to the inlet, dating back to 1970.

“When this was the Benihana Boat Race years ago, this was known as the Indianapolis 500 of boat racing,” Offshore Powerboat Racing director Ron Polli said.

So just how fast do the boats go?

“Well, this class here is a five boat. We have a breakout speed of 75 mph. If we go over that we’re going to get disqualified,” Wall Township driver Scott Schuless said. “So you have boats out there if last year, two years ago, the waves are 6 foot, 7 foot, sometimes you’re going to go 10-12 feet out of the water. It’s very hard to go faster than 75 mph, anyway.”

So far, more than 35 boats are registered. The event means big business for this small town.

“It’s like a kick-off to our summer with the hotels and restaurants and, of course, the boardwalk,” Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said.

The organizers say it’s a real family occasion. On the days leading up to the race kids can come and hop in the boats and put on a helmet. It’s also run by a non profit, so this year all proceeds go towards fighting opioid abuse.

Last year, there was an accident at the start of the race, but race officials assured CBS2’s Baker that extra safety measures have been put in place.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch