INDIANAPOLIS (CBS Local) – Drivers on an Indiana highway got an unexpected payday after the back door of a Brinks truck opened, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars flying into the air.

The Details:

  • $600,000 in cash was spread across I-70 in Indianapolis after a Brinks truck door opened
  • Drivers stopped on the highway to record the incident and allegedly steal some of the cash
  • State troopers say taking any of the lost money is a crime

The chaotic scene broke out on Interstate-70 around 9 a.m. EST on May 2. “Bags of money were falling out of the back onto the interstate,” Indiana State Police Corporal Brock McCooe told CBS4 Indy. State troopers say up to $600,000 fell out of the truck, but an exact amount hasn’t been determined.

The incident got even more complicated when drivers reportedly stopped on the busy highway in the hopes of recovering some of the flying money. “Sort of something out of a movie scene, where you have bills, loose bills flying all over the interstate, vehicles stopping, people getting out of their cars,” McCooe added.

One motorist, Jazmyne Danaeposted a Facebook video showing hundreds of $20 bills scattered across the highway before police began warning nearby drivers not to pick up any of the loose cash. Danae’s video has already shared over 30,000 times.

The ISP says anyone taking the truck’s cargo can be charged with theft. A school bus driver is one of four people state troopers are looking for who allegedly made off with “bags of money.” Corporal McCooe says police are willing to drop any charges if the money is returned soon. “If you’re willing to, in good conscience, turn it back in, there’s amnesty, there’s no real questions asked if you’re willing to give it back.”

Officials aren’t sure if a mechanical failure or human error is responsible for the door opening.

