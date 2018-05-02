NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Granted it has only been one month, but Didi Gregorius is off to an MVP-type start to the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, the Yankees’ shortstop was named AL Player of the Month for April.

Winners of 10 of their last 11 games, the Yankees (19-10) probably wouldn’t be hot on the heels of the rival Boston Red Sox atop the AL East standings if not for Gregorius. The 28-year-old infielder hit .330 during the first full month of the season (.333 overall) and is currently tied for the major league lead with 10 homers and leads the league with 30 RBIs and a .735 slugging percentage.

Gregorius went 2 for 4 during the Yankees’ 4-0 win in Houston on Tuesday. His double in the ninth inning set the stage for a four-run rally after the Yankees struggling mightily over the first eight frames against Astros ace Justin Verlander.

New York entered Wednesday’s action trailing first-place Boston by two games in the division and currently leads the American League wild card race.