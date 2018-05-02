CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Veteran Shortstop Hit .330 In First Full Month Of The Season, Leads Majors With 30 RBIs
Filed Under:Didi Gregorius, Local TV, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Granted it has only been one month, but Didi Gregorius is off to an MVP-type start to the 2018 season.

On Wednesday, the Yankees’ shortstop was named AL Player of the Month for April.

gettyimages 950907248 Off And Running: Yankees Gregorius Named AL Player Of The Month For April

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius celebrates his single in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on April 24, 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Winners of 10 of their last 11 games, the Yankees (19-10) probably wouldn’t be hot on the heels of the rival Boston Red Sox atop the AL East standings if not for Gregorius. The 28-year-old infielder hit .330 during the first full month of the season (.333 overall) and is currently tied for the major league lead with 10 homers and leads the league with 30 RBIs and a .735 slugging percentage.

Gregorius went 2 for 4 during the Yankees’ 4-0 win in Houston on Tuesday. His double in the ninth inning set the stage for a four-run rally after the Yankees struggling mightily over the first eight frames against Astros ace Justin Verlander.

New York entered Wednesday’s action trailing first-place Boston by two games in the division and currently leads the American League wild card race.

