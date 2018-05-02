NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One person has died from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Federal health officials say the death was reported in California, but they did not provide more details.

The government now has reports of 121 people sickened in 25 states.

Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Ariz., which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

Here are some tips about the outbreak from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: