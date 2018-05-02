WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a driver’s worst nightmare.

Adrianna Hill’s crushed roof of her car and shattered windshield only begin to tell the frightening ordeal she endured while behind the wheel in a freak accident that could have killed her.

“I was completely terrified,” she told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport in an exclusive interview.

The 22-year-old said she was driving on U.S. Route 1 in West Windsor Township early Tuesday morning when out of nowhere she felt something very large and very heavy slam into her roof and windshield.

“Could not believe what was happening,” she said.

As it turns out, police said 50-pound bags of QuikCrete cement mix came flying off a trailer on the road, hitting Hill’s car with terrific force.

“Just happy to be alive,” she said.

Hill was taken to a local hospital and released.

Police said the driver that was hauling the cement mix was issued summonses for unsafe loading and careless driving. When he realized what happened, he pulled over and waited for authorities.