NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who they say is wanted for slashing a woman outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Police said the woman can be seen walking by the suspect on 125th Street Monday night when seconds later, he turns around and slashes her on the right side of her face with a sharp object.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she needed seven stitches. Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.