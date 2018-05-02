CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Boat Graveyard, Hoboken, Local TV, Weehawken Cove

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A graveyard for abandoned boats has been causing problems for residents in Hoboken since 2015.

Three years later, the forgotten vessels are still there, and now children are climbing all over them.

Some of the ships have been there since Superstorm Sandy, but figuring out who exactly has jurisdiction over the waterway has proven to be a murky endeavor.

People come to anchor their boats for free, only to have them capsize when a big storm rolls through. It happened to one boat two weeks ago, and residents want to know why all the old ships have been able to just accumulate over time.

The abandoned sailboats in Weehawken Cove are ugly, dangerous, and have caused a headache for residents for years. CBS2 reported on the issue three years ago, first asking the city of Hoboken why the boats are still there.

Back then, the city passed the buck to New Jersey State Police who said “the vessels are under investigation,” but couldn’t provide a timeline as to when they’d be pulled out.

“Hopefully eventually they’ll do something about it,” Hoboken resident Paul Sabatini said in 2015. “I don’t imagine they’ll stay here forever.”

Fast forward three years and nothing’s changed, other than the fact that Hoboken has assumed control of the issue.

“The city passed an ordinance saying they would take jurisdiction over it,” city Councilwoman Tiffanie Fisher said.

In a statement sent to CBS2, a spokesperson for Hoboken Mayor Ravinder S. Bhalla said “All boats will be removed as soon as possible, including any vessel that sunk and is out of sight in the cove.”

Bhalla’s office said removal should start in a few days, and that the city has identified the owners of the boats. They’ll be charged for the cost of the removal.

CBS2 also asked state police what took so long in the first place, but hasn’t heard back

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch