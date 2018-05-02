CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Welp, it certainly looks like the Yankees dodged a bullet with one of the most vital arms in their starting rotation.

After a quick hook following a seven-pitch first inning in Houston Tuesday night, the team announced they were placing 25-year-old lefty Jordan Montgomery on the ten-day disabled list with a left elbow strain.

Montgomery exited the second game of a four game series against the Astros due to what he described as “elbow tightness” in his pitching arm.

The southpaw was rushed back to New York for an MRI Wednesday, which revealed the extent of the injury.

It wasn’t immediately clear how much time Monty would miss, but reports suggest he won’t require season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees also announced Wednesday they were signing right handed pitcher David Hale to a Major League deal, adding him to the 25-man roster from AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

25-year-old prospect Domingo German, who tossed four innings of shutout ball in relief of Montgomery Tuesday night, is expected to fill the lefty’s spot in the rotation Sunday against the Cleveland Indians.

In five starts in 2018, Montgomery has amassed a 2-0 record with a 3.62 earned run average to go along with 23 strikeouts in 27.1 innings pitched.

