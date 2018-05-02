CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Kew Garden Hills, Local TV, Natalie Duddridge, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a person of interest in connection with a brutal attack on a woman moments after she dropped off a child at a school in Queens.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man walking down the sidewalk as he looks around. Police say he is a person of interest in the beating and possible sexual assault of a woman in Kew Garden Hills Monday morning.

kew gardens hills suspect Search On For Person Of Interest In Connection With Kew Gardens Hills Attack

Police say they are looking for this man in connection with a brutal attack in Kew Gardens Hills on April 30, 2018. (credit: NYPD)

The 52-year-old woman was found at the bottom of an outdoor stairwell unconscious with trauma to her face and body. Authorities say it happened shortly after she dropped off a child at a nearby school.

“I’m very upset about it,” said resident Barry Rosenbloom. “It is a horrible thing. I feel terrible and it’s very scary.”

Investigators believe a man had been following the victim and then dragged her to a building near 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard where she was beat up and possible sexually assaulted so badly, she’s almost unrecognizable.

As of Wednesday morning, police say the victim is improving but she’s still not alert enough to give police a description of the suspect.

“I don’t understand how that happened in that time of day and nobody saw something because it’s a pretty busy area there’s businesses,” Rosenbloom said.

Authorities say the woman did not live in the building where she was attacked, but somewhere nearby. So far, investigators say the attack appears to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

